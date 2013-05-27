Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 31, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 31 Nagpur, May 31 (Reuters) – Barring a rise in sunflower oil in edible section, major edible and non-edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices affected sentiment in thin trading