PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar, equities edge higher

* Deal to avoid U.S. govt shutdown lifts dollar * Markets closed for holiday in much of Asia, Europe * Silver hits 1-1/2 month lows * Platinum hits near 3-wk low (Adds comments, updates prices) May 1 Gold prices fell on Monday amid thin trading as the dollar firmed as the chance of a U.S. government shutdown receded and as stronger equities dampened demand for non-interest paying bullion. Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,262.51 per ounce, as of 090