REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold inches down ahead of UK polls, ex-FBI chief's testimony
(Refiles to correct typographical error in headline.)
* Gold prices could see strong intra-day volatility- analyst
* UK elections, ex-FBI director testimony, ECB meeting all
set for Thursday
* Gold previously slipped as written testimony from ex-FBI
director showed few surprises
By Vijaykumar Vedala
BENGALURU, June 8 Gold edged lower on Thursday
as investors awaited cues on market direction amid a number of
geopolitical events later in the day that could boost t