Apr 3 Details of outstanding dated-securities issued by the Government of India:Part-VIII Security Issued on Issue size Maturity 6-Month Coupon Cutoff date in Mln Rs. Date coupon due on Price Yield (Mln Rs.) ======== ========= ======== ========= ======= =============== ================ 08.83-41ad 30-Sep-13 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 94.38 9.3986 08.83-41ae 14-Oct-13 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 98.36 8.9889 08.83-41af 05-Nov-13 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 97.17 9.1092 08.83-41ag 18-Nov-13 20000.000 12-Dec-41 883.000 12-Jun 12-Dec 95.43 9.2894 08.83-41ah 02-Dec-13 30000.000 12-Dec-41 1324.500 12-Jun 12-Dec 96.39 9.1903 08.30-42 31-Dec-12 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec - 8.3000 08.30-42b 04-Feb-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 101.83 8.1349 08.30-42c 18-Feb-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 103.12 8.0219 08.30-42d 08-Apr-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 100.80 8.2257 08.30-42e 22-Apr-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 103.77 7.9653 08.30-42f 13-May-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 106.82 7.7103 08.30-42g 27-May-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 110.24 7.4382 08.30-42h 10-Jun-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 109.60 7.4881 08.30-42i 08-Jul-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 105.06 7.8564 08.30-42j 22-Jul-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 97.30 8.5515 (Dev PD-1142.2870 cr) 08.30-42k 12-Aug-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 94.97 8.7785 08.30-42l 26-Aug-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 93.57 8.9197 (Dev PD-533.896 cr) 08.30-42m 24-Sep-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 90.48 9.2451 (Dev PD-1305.4550 cr) 08.30-42n 07-Oct-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 90.45 9.2486 08.30-42o 21-Oct-13 20000.000 31-Dec-42 830.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 91.76 9.1086 08.30-42p 11-Nov-13 20000.000 31-Dec-42 830.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 89.67 9.3351 08.30-42q 25-Nov-13 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 90.29 9.2679 08.30-42r 09-Dec-13 20000.000 31-Dec-42 830.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 90.37 9.2600 08.30-42s 06-Jan-14 20000.000 31-Dec-42 830.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 90.30 9.2689 08.30-42t 03-Feb-14 30000.000 31-Dec-42 1245.000 30-Jun 31-Dec 89.82 9.3209 09.23-43 23-Dec-13 20000.000 23-Dec-43 923.000 23-Jun 23-Dec - 9.2300 09.23-43b 30-Dec-13 30000.000 23-Dec-43 1384.500 23-Jun 23-Dec 99.47 9.2823 09.23-43c 13-Jan-14 30000.000 23-Dec-43 1384.500 23-Jun 23-Dec 100.81 9.1494 09.23-43^ Jan 2014 270119.200 23-Dec-43 12466.001 09.23-43^ 13-Mar-14 44603.620 23-Dec-43 2058.457 ========== Total 35140864.274 Notes: cr--crore; 1 crore--10 million; rs--rupees. n.a.--not applicable; YTM--yield to maturity. b/c/d/e/f/g/h/i/j/k/l/m/n/o/p/q/r/s/t/u/v/w/x/y/z :reissue 2nd/3rd/4th/5th/ 6th/7th/8th/9th/10th/11th/12th/13th/14th/15th/16th/17th/18th/19th/20th/21st/ 22nd/23rd/24th/25th/26th issue merged with respective first issue. A: issued to RBI on "private placement-cum-tap basis". r: privately-placed with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). t: "on tap" issue. FRB3: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.34 Floating rate bond to be resetted every 6 months. (Devolvement on PD's at 115.00 cr rupees. Previous the coupon was 7.73%, 8.38%, 8.48%, 8.87%, 8.52%, 7.56%, 5.56%, 4.90%, 4.12%, 6.70%, 8.01%, 7.92%, 8.04%, 7.33%, 6.69%, 6.29%, 5.93%, 4.82%, 4.77%, 5.26%, 5.92%, 6.84%) FRB4: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.14 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 8.37%, 8.20%, 5.10%, 4.01%, 7.66%, 7.86%, 6.20%, 5.73%, 4.59%, 5.09%) FRB6: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.09 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 7.08%, 4.63%, 7.81%, 7.57%, 7.04%, 5.96%, 5.60%, 4.62%) FRB7: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.04 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 8.29%, 7.85%, 5.05%, 3.91%, 7.49%, 7.83%, 6.15%, 5.66%, 4.49%) FRB8: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.19 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 8.24%, 8.49%, 5.66%, 4.11%, 8.01%, 7.88%, 6.83%, 5.78%, 4.71%) FRB9: CUT-OFF Mark-up: 0.50 Floating rate bond to be resetted annually. (Previous the coupon was 8.51%, 8.82%,6.36%, 4.26%, 9.87%, 7.48%, 7.5%, 6.24%, 5.12%) FRB11:Subordinated debt of IDFC was transferred against a new dated security viz. GOI FRB 2035 which was issued to the RBI on a pvt. placement basis. The Bonds will carry a coupon of 6.49% for the 1st 5 yrs and will be Reset every 5 yrs. The coupon of the FRB has been fixed on the basis of secondary mkt transactions in GOI securities on January 24 2005. (Previous the coupon was 6.49%) FRB12:Floating rate bond to be resetted every 6 months. (Previous the coupon was 7.34%, 8.15%, 8.30%, 8.76%, 8.23%, 7.23%, 4.92%, 3.79%) ^^: Notional Date of issue is 25th Mar 03 ^ : Buyback/switching operations in the year 2014 # : Reissue in lieu of buyback. @ : RBI has bought back 10.25% 2012-181crs, 09.00% 2013-248crs, 12.40% 2013-1708crs, 10.47% 2015-570crs, 11.50% 2015-613crs, 10.45% 2018-284crs on 22 July 2003. $ : Conversion of Nationalised Banks Recapitalisation Bond ##: Call Put Option for 5 Crores was carried out by 1 SGL account holder Source : www.rbi.org.in MSS de-sequested details - www.finmin.nic.in