TAKE A LOOK-Asia c.banks: Indonesia c.bank holds rates, monitors global risks

Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday for the sixth straight meeting, saying the current level was consistent with its efforts to maintain stability. APRIL 2017 > Indonesia stands pat on rates, monitors risks > Singapore holds rates, warns of policy risks > Bank of Korea holds rates, upgrades outlook > India raises