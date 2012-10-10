MUMBAI Oct 10 India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($94.3 million) through a bond issue at 9.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Indian metals producer plans to issue 10-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 5 years, the source said.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the deal, the source said.

($1=53 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tony Munroe)