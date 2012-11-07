MUMBAI India will allow select companies to issue tax-free bonds in the rest of the financial year, finalising details of a proposal announced in the budget in February, according to a government notification obtained from two of the eligible issuers.

The government said in the notification seen by Reuters that a total of 535 billion rupees would be raised through issue of tax-free infrastructure bonds in the current financial year that ends in March.

The government has set a target for tax-free bonds at 600 billion rupees by infrastructure finance companies in 2012/13, which would be used to bridge the shortfall in cash to fund large projects.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)