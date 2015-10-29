MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian companies will be exempt from paying capital gains taxes for their rupee-denominated bonds sold abroad in case of rupee appreciation, the government said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The government also clarified a reduced 5 percent withholding tax will continue to be applied on these so-called "masala" bonds.

India had cut the tax for debt investments to the current rate from 20 percent in 2013, although there had been some confusion about whether that also applied for rupee debt issued abroad. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)