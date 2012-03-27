By Archana Narayanan
| MUMBAI, March 27
MUMBAI, March 27 India's plan to double the
issue of tax-spared bonds in the financial year beginning April
to build highways and railroads is unlikely to find many takers
because of a supply overhang and poor returns.
The government has set a target for such issues at 600
billion Indian rupees ($11.69 billion) by infrastructure finance
companies in 2012/13, which would be used to bridge the
shortfall in cash to fund large projects.
"There is an overhang of tax-free bonds in the market now so
more supply will only be difficult to get absorbed," said Nirav
Dalal, managing director and country head of fixed income and
debt capital markets at YES Bank.
Poor market debut of Housing and Urban Development Corp's
bonds after the federal budget in March is also
expected to dampen investor demand. Indian Railway Finance
Corporation, on the other hand, listed with a wafer-thin premium
of 9 rupees per 1,000 rupee bond, disappointing traders.
The 15-year HUDCO bond is trading currently at 960 rupees, 4
percent below its issue price of 1,000 rupees, while IRFC bonds
are also currently trading below their issue price.
"The doubling of the issuance quantity is going to act as a
drag on the price of the tax-free bonds that have been issued so
far," Dalal said.
A senior dealer with a foreign bank said excessive supplies
could also push traders to more liquid government and corporate
bonds.
The coupon rates on the tax-free bonds, set at up to 100
basis points lower than the annualized government bond yield at
the end of the previous month for similar maturity, also shuts
out many large investors, such as corporates.
REGULATORY BUMPS
Companies are not allowed by law to invest in corporate
bonds that pay less than the bank rate of 9.5 percent, while the
yields on the tax-free bonds usually range from 8 p e rcent to
8.50 pe r cent.
The bank rate was raised by 3.5 percentage points in
February, bringing it at par with the marginal standing facility
rate, the highest rate at which the central bank lends to banks.
"The inability of the corporates to buy because the coupon
on tax-free bonds is lower than the bank rate will hit the
demand for these bonds," Dalal said.
Bureaucratic red tape can also spook issue plans.
National Highways Authority of India, IRFC, IIFCL and the
power sector can raise 100 billion rupees each, the finance
minister said in the 2012/13 budget.
National Housing Bank, SIDBI, HUDCO and ports can raise 50
billion rupees each.
However, companies that have secured approvals to raise
funds still need a government notification before they can offer
tax-free bonds and this usually takes time.
In 2011/12, the notification was issued in September - six
months into the financial year - leading to a clutter of deals
hitting the market in a shorter span of time and some of the
individual limits were not utilized, one company official said.
The market for tax-free bonds will now be limited to the
super rich and retail investors, while insurance firms and
mutual funds may stay off because they are not taxed on the
interest income or coupon of the debt they buy.
($1 = 51.1750 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Ranjit Gangadharan)