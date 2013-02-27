(Corrects paragraph 1 to say cut-off yields were above, not below, estimates; also corrects poll results in paragraph 2 to 8.05 pct, from 8.5 pct)

MUMBAI Feb 27 India's central bank sold 99.03 billion rupees of treasury bills at a weekly auction on Wednesday, well below the 120 billion rupees scheduled, with cut-off yields coming above estimates.

The cutoff yield on the 91-day treasury bill was at 8.1022 percent versus 8.0187 percent last week, it said. A Reuters poll estimated the cutoff level at 8.05 percent.

The yield on 182-day treasury bill was at 8.0303 percent versus 7.9436 percent two weeks ago, the Reserve Bank of India said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)