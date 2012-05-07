MUMBAI May 7 India is unlikely to issue a new 10-year government bond at its scheduled auction on Friday, two officials with direct knowledge said.

The market has been speculating on the issuance of a new 10-year paper to replace the existing 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark bond, which has breached the unofficial outstanding limit of 600 billion rupees.

The current amount outstanding on the 2021 bond is 700 billion rupees ($13.2 billion).

The 2021 bond rose to 8.68 percent on Monday, off the day's low of 8.59 percent and higher than Thursday's close of 8.62 percent, as traders offloaded the bond on concerns that it will soon become illiquid.

The government will announce details of the 150-billion-rupee bond auction scheduled for Friday after market hours on Monday.

($1=52.9 rupees)

