MUMBAI, June 28 Trading bands for Indian government bonds were relaxed for Friday's session after bond prices rallied, tracking a sharp recovery in the Indian rupee and a fall in swap rates.

The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) in its web site said the new trading bands for government bond yields would be 25 basis points, 17.5 bps and 12.5 bps across tenors.

The regular bands are 15 bps, 10 bps and 7.5 bps on normal trading sessions. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)