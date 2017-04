MUMBAI, July 23 India has relaxed trading bands for government bonds for Tuesday, the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association said on its website.

The relaxed trading bands will be 30-, 20-, and 15 basis for yields depending on maturities, the trading body said.

Benchmark 10-year bond yield opened down 5 basis points at 8.04 percent after the central bank further tightened gold import rules, but then rose to 8.11 percent, up 2 bps from its previous close.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)