MUMBAI The RBI has approved some government bond trades struck on Monday that breached an internal price band set by the market participants' body because of the high volumes involved, three officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"When there are so many trades happening beyond the band, then what can be done," said an official who attended the meeting between the Reserve Bank of India and the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association (FIMMDA).

"The only interest of the regulator is that market integrity should be preserved and there should not be any price manipulation," the official said.

Bond market sentiment has been bullish following comments by RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao that the central bank's next policy move would likely be an easing.

The unexpectedly sharp 1.26 percent rise in the 10-year government bond price on Monday and the trades beyond the price limits had prompted discussions between FIMMDA and the RBI, the sources said.

For Monday, the revised price band was set at 1.45 percent for 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 1.30 percent for 8.79 percent 2021 10-year benchmark bonds and 1.40 percent for 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.

The standard limit of 1 percent still holds for most securities, and 1.25 percent for others, and any breach of these limits will be taken up on a case-to-case basis with the central bank by FIMMDA, association officials said.

"If these deals are in the course of a normal trading day, then FIMMDA, in consultation with the central bank can exercise its discretion on relaxing price band limits," one said.

FIMMDA also relaxed its limits on price movements for some securities for Tuesday's trading session.

"We looked at the price movement and accordingly we have gone ahead and changed the limits," said one of the officials.

At 2:22 p.m. (0852 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond price was up 18 paise from its previous close at 102.90 rupees, yielding 8.32 percent. The bond touched an intraday high of 103.29 rupees, a 0.62 percent rise from its previous close.

Volumes were also unusually robust at 216.9 billion rupees on the RBI's electronic platform, compared with the afternoon average of about 80 billion rupees.

On Monday, total volume traded was 256.30 billion rupees, more than twice the regular daily volume.

FIMMDA fixes the daily price band for securities on its website and also specifies the liquid securities for the month.

