MUMBAI, July 11 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India relaxed trading bands for government bonds for Thursday after some yields had hit their lower limits as part of a broad-based rally in debt markets.

Trading bands were doubled across all tenors for the day, the FIMMDA website showed.

Trading beyond the lower circuit limit in active bonds such as the 8.83 percent 2041 bond, 8.33 percent 2026 bond and 8.97 percent 2030 bond had been briefly stopped. Yields dropped sharply across tenors on the back of dovish comments about U.S. monetary stimulus from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

At 9:57 a.m. (0427 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 9 basis points at 7.43 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Rafael Nam)