MUMBAI, July 16 The Indian central bank extended bond trading hours by 30 minutes to 1730 India time (1200 GMT) for Tuesday, three dealers told Reuters, citing a message that had flashed on the electronic trading platform.

There was no reason given for the extension in trading hours, they added.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 56 basis points at 8.11 percent at 4:54 p.m. (1124 GMT) from its previous close after the central bank took measures to curb rupee liquidity in the system late on Monday.