MUMBAI, July 16 The Indian central bank extended
bond trading hours by 30 minutes to 1730 India time (1200 GMT)
for Tuesday, three dealers told Reuters, citing a message that
had flashed on the electronic trading platform.
There was no reason given for the extension in trading
hours, they added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 56
basis points at 8.11 percent at 4:54 p.m. (1124 GMT) from its
previous close after the central bank took measures to curb
rupee liquidity in the system late on Monday.
