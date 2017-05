An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India has extended bond market trading by half hour to 05:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) for Tuesday, four traders said.

There was no reason given for the extension traders said, although the dealers attributed the reason to a delay in announcing the full results of the state loan auction conducted earlier in the day.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.77 percent by 1140 GMT, down 4 basis points on the day.

