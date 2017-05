MUMBAI India's government bond trading time was extended by half an hour to 1730 local time on Monday due to late settlement of state government securities that were auctioned earlier in the day, two traders told Reuters.

The message regarding the extension was displayed on trading screens of dealers.

On normal days, the government bonds market closes at 1700 local time (1130 GMT).

