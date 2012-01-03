(Corrects paragraph 2 to say prices rose 1.26 pct, not yields dropped 2.2 pct)

MUMBAI Jan 3 Trades on Monday in Indian government bonds that went beyond the industry's internal market volatility limit of 1 percent will not be reversed, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The unexpectedly sharp 1.26 percent rise in India's 10-year government bond price on Monday had prompted discussions between the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and the Reserve Bank of India, several sources said.

One person who was in a meeting between the two bodies and market officials on Tuesday morning said a decision was made to not cancel the trades, which were deemed to have been in the course of normal market activity.

A FIMMDA official declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Arora; Editing by Tony Munroe)