MUMBAI, July 24 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India said there would be no trading bands for government bonds and other securities on Wednesday, a day after the central bank announced a new set of measures to drain cash in order to curb the rupee's slide.

The central bank took steps to drain cash, including lowering the amount banks can borrow or lend under its daily liquidity window, raising the amount of daily cash reserve ratio requirements, and announcing the sale of short-end cash management bills.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)