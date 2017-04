MUMBAI, June 24 The Reserve Bank of India set the underwriting commission at 0.29 rupees per 100 rupees for primary dealers on 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed bonds on Monday.

The RBI will auction the second tranche of 1.44 percent linkers for 10 billion rupees ($167.2 million) on Tuesday under the uniform price method. ($1 = 59.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)