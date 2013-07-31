The Reserve Bank of India set the following underwriting commitment for the 150 billion rupee ($2.45 billion) bond sale on Friday: * 720 mln rupees for 2019 bonds * 1.67 bln rupees for 2023 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2032 bonds * 480 mln rupees for 2035 bonds * For more auction details, see: ($1=61.1 rupees)