* Expect Balance of Payment deficit $10 billion in Dec-qtr

* Signs of growth recovery, easing European debt crisis to support rupee

March 21 India's balance of payments (BoP) for December quarter is likely to slip into the negative for the first time since the Lehman Brothers crisis in 2008 as capital flows shrunk, and export demand weakened, Nomura said in a research note on Wednesday.

"We expect a (BoP) deficit of about $10 billion (in October-December), the first deficit since the Lehman bankruptcy in 2008. The European debt crisis saw capital inflows dry up and export demand weaken," Nomura analysts said in a note.

Current account deficit is likely to widen as imports are expected to rise following inelastic demand for oil and gold, the note said.

The Reserve Bank of India is slated to release BoP data for October-December on March 30.

The country's BoP has been narrowing for the last few quarters as higher oil prices put pressure on current account deficit and global uncertainties dented risk foreign investors' taking appetite, thereby hurting capital inflows.

On Dec. 15, the Indian currency fell to a record low of 54.3 to the dollar due to increased outflows triggered by the uncertainties in the eurozone.

India's balance of payments surplus in July-September stood at $276 million, compared with a surplus of $3.3 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

However, Nomura expects the rupee to see near-term support on signs of recovering growth, strengthening U.S. data and reduced Eurozone concerns as well as measures taken by the RBI and the government to boost capital inflows.

"More recently, with European tail risks waning, some of the external stress should reverse," Nomura said.

Policymakers increased foreign investors' debt investment limits, relaxed external commercial borrowing norms for companies, and allowed qualified foreign investors to buy Indian corporate bonds in a bid to attract capital. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)