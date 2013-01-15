NEW DELHI Jan 15 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Tuesday there could be no business as usual with Pakistan after a clash last week along the line dividing the arch-rivals in Kashmir in which two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated.

"After this barbaric act there cannot be business as usual," a senior official in Singh's office quoted him as saying at a military event.

(Reporting By Satarupa Bhattacharjya; Editing by John Chalmers)