NEW DELHI, March 16 India will decide on its borrowing programme for the first half of the fiscal year 2012/13 in the last week of this month, said R. Gopalan, secretary of economic affairs in the ministry of finance. The government's gross market borrowing for the fiscal year that starts next month is estimated at 5.696 trillion rupees ($113.19 billion), the annual budget document showed on Friday. ($1=50.32 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)