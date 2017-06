An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI India will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees through dated securities in the current fiscal year ending in March, the RBI said on Friday.

The government will borrow 140 billion rupees each in January 2-6 week, January 9-13 week and January 16-20 week, it said in a statement.

The government will borrow 130 billion rupees each in January 23-27 week and January 30-February 3 week.

It will also borrow 120 billion rupees each in February 6-10 week, February 13-17 week, February 20-24 week and March 5-9 week.

