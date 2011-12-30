MUMBAI Dec 30 India will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion) through dated securities in the current fiscal year ending in March, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The government will borrow 140 billion rupees each in Jan. 2-6 week, Jan. 9-13 week and Jan. 16-20 week, the RBI said in a statement.

New Delhi will borrow 130 billion rupees each in Jan. 23-27 week and Jan. 30-Feb. 3 week.

It will also borrow 120 billion rupees each in Feb. 6-10 week, Feb. 13-17 week, Feb. 20-24 week and March 5-9 week. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)