Chennai, July 5 India still has some scope to reduce government borrowing, Economic Affairs Secretary R. Gopalan said on Thursday on the sidelines of the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting.

"We are trying to see if we can reduce it...we still think that, I mean, there is some scope for reduction," Gopalan said.

The Indian government plans to raise 5.69 trillion rupees ($103.45 billion) through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2012/13 that started on April 1.

There were media reports on Thursday that the finance ministry is expected to reduce the government's market borrowing by about 90 billion rupees in the April-September period. ($1=55 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)