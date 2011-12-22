US STOCKS-Wall St slips on tech selloff
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI Dec 22 India plans to borrow up to 500 billion rupees ($9.5 billion) by pledging property and shares to bridge the government's budget deficit, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed government officials.
Shares in companies such as cigarette-to-hotels group ITC , engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank held by a state-controlled fund could be offered as collateral to raise the cash, the news agency said.
The cash will be used by a newly-created fund manager to buy stock in state-run companies and help the government's 400 billion rupees divestment programme for the fiscal year that ends in March, it said. ($1=52.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Valuations above 15-year average, but far from bubble levels