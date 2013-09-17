MUMBAI, Sept 17 India will keep to its gross
borrowing goal of 6.29 trillion rupees for the current fiscal
year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed finance
ministry sources.
The government will announce the fiscal second-half
borrowing that begins in October on Sept. 23, the report said.
Separately, two sources told Reuters that Sept. 23 was a
tentative date for the announcement of the borrowing calendar.
Yields rose on doubts whether the government will now go
ahead with an announced 500 billion rupees debt switch which
would reduce the gross supply by an equivalent amount. If not,
it would mean an incremental supply of 500 billion rupees,
dealers said.
The 10-year yield rose 5 basis points to 8.43
percent after the report.
