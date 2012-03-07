* Banks will have to offer higher rates on CDs next week
* Short-term CD/CP rates seen touching 12 pct in March
* Mutual funds absent due to change in regulations
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, March 7 Short-term borrowing rates
in India are expected to rise further next week as companies
pull funds from the banking system to pay taxes, exacerbating a
severe cash shortage that has already driven rates to 3-year
highs and dented bank profit margins.
The demand-supply mismatch is a regular feature in India's
short-term money market at this time of the year, but conditions
are more difficult than usual for borrowers this year because of
rule changes that discourage funds from buying short-term paper.
Banks, which are already borrowing heavily in the 3-month CD
segment, are likely to step up issuance despite rising costs as
they want to shore up their balance sheets ahead of the end of
the quarter, as well as the fiscal year, on March 31.
Companies, though, are likely to hold back on borrowing
through commercial paper (CP) because rates are so high.
What makes the situation tougher for both companies and
banks this time around is a proposed regulatory change that
would require mutual funds to mark-to-market, or "fair value",
all securities on a daily basis.
Until now, paper with a maturity of less than 91-days was
exempted from this requirement.
The rule, which will come into effect later this year, has
made funds cautious about investing in short-term assets.
No fund wants assets on its balance sheet that will
inevitably be marked down, say fund managers, who warn of
billions of rupees being driven away from money market products.
"Normally mutual funds are large investors in our CPs but in
the last couple of our issuances we have seen a complete absence
of mutual funds," said S.J. Balesh, senior director at
Infrastructure Development Finance Co (IDFC).
Rates on 3-month certificates of deposit spiked to 11.15
percent on March 1, the highest since November 2008, while
borrowing rates for three-month commercial paper surged to 11.50
percent, the highest since January 2009.
Banks are offering sharply higher rates on three-month CDs,
the most liquid short-term investment, in particular.
"There is some caution on fresh investment in short term
instruments by mutual funds because of the very sharp rise in
rates coupled with recent mark to market regulations," said
Chaitanya Pande, head of fixed income at ICICI Prudential AMC.
Rates have eased a bit in recent days but are likely to
spike higher next week when as much as 650 billion rupees flows
out of the banks to pay taxes due on March 16, traders said.
Many market participants think short term rates could rise
to 12 percent if the Reserve Bank of India does not cut the cash
reserve ratio (CRR) requirement for banks by 50 basis points.
The RBI cut the CRR, or the proportion of deposits that
commercial banks must park at the central bank, by 50 basis
points to 5.5 percent in January, releasing about 320 billion
rupees into the banking system.
The RBI will announce the results of its review of monetary
policy on March 15.
CP MARKET "DRIED OUT"
The severe cash shortage in the banking system has forced
banks to borrow about 1.3 trillion rupees a day on average from
the Reserve Bank of India in the current quarter, more than
double the amount the central bank considers normal.
The shortage is a result of a combination of factors,
including a big jump in the amount of currency in the public's
hands as a result of state elections and intervention by the RBI
to prop up the rupee, which has sucked rupees from the system.
"Cash is king at this moment and those who are in surplus
can extract their pound of flesh, and borrowers are obviously at
their mercy," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability
committee at IndusInd Bank.
Apart from fresh borrowing, banks are refinancing existing
CDs that mature towards the end of the quarter. Dealers estimate
that about up to 1.5 trillion rupees of CDs will be rolled over
by the end of March, mostly at the short end.
"Pain in the short-term instruments also reflects the
increase in borrowing by the government through treasury bills
and a lag in government spending," said Ashutosh Khajuria,
president treasury at Federal Bank.
The government has already raised its borrowing target twice
for the fiscal year to 5.10 trillion rupees. On top of this, it
is raising 650 billion rupees through Treasury bills, up from
the 150 billion rupees budgeted.
The dramatic rise in short-term borrowing costs has led to a
collapse of new issuance in the commercial paper market.
Housing Development Finance Corp, India's largest
housing finance company, froze its commercial paper (CP)
borrowing in last week of February following a sharp rise in
borrowing costs.
It last sold three-month commercial paper on Feb. 22 at
10.55 percent, 105 basis points higher than in November when it
raised similar-maturity debt.
"The CP market has dried out," IDFC's Balesh said.
($1=50 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)