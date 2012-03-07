* Banks will have to offer higher rates on CDs next week * Short-term CD/CP rates seen touching 12 pct in March * Mutual funds absent due to change in regulations By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, March 7 Short-term borrowing rates in India are expected to rise further next week as companies pull funds from the banking system to pay taxes, exacerbating a severe cash shortage that has already driven rates to 3-year highs and dented bank profit margins. The demand-supply mismatch is a regular feature in India's short-term money market at this time of the year, but conditions are more difficult than usual for borrowers this year because of rule changes that discourage funds from buying short-term paper. Banks, which are already borrowing heavily in the 3-month CD segment, are likely to step up issuance despite rising costs as they want to shore up their balance sheets ahead of the end of the quarter, as well as the fiscal year, on March 31. Companies, though, are likely to hold back on borrowing through commercial paper (CP) because rates are so high. What makes the situation tougher for both companies and banks this time around is a proposed regulatory change that would require mutual funds to mark-to-market, or "fair value", all securities on a daily basis. Until now, paper with a maturity of less than 91-days was exempted from this requirement. The rule, which will come into effect later this year, has made funds cautious about investing in short-term assets. No fund wants assets on its balance sheet that will inevitably be marked down, say fund managers, who warn of billions of rupees being driven away from money market products. "Normally mutual funds are large investors in our CPs but in the last couple of our issuances we have seen a complete absence of mutual funds," said S.J. Balesh, senior director at Infrastructure Development Finance Co (IDFC). Rates on 3-month certificates of deposit spiked to 11.15 percent on March 1, the highest since November 2008, while borrowing rates for three-month commercial paper surged to 11.50 percent, the highest since January 2009. Banks are offering sharply higher rates on three-month CDs, the most liquid short-term investment, in particular. "There is some caution on fresh investment in short term instruments by mutual funds because of the very sharp rise in rates coupled with recent mark to market regulations," said Chaitanya Pande, head of fixed income at ICICI Prudential AMC. Rates have eased a bit in recent days but are likely to spike higher next week when as much as 650 billion rupees flows out of the banks to pay taxes due on March 16, traders said. Many market participants think short term rates could rise to 12 percent if the Reserve Bank of India does not cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement for banks by 50 basis points. The RBI cut the CRR, or the proportion of deposits that commercial banks must park at the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent in January, releasing about 320 billion rupees into the banking system. The RBI will announce the results of its review of monetary policy on March 15. CP MARKET "DRIED OUT" The severe cash shortage in the banking system has forced banks to borrow about 1.3 trillion rupees a day on average from the Reserve Bank of India in the current quarter, more than double the amount the central bank considers normal. The shortage is a result of a combination of factors, including a big jump in the amount of currency in the public's hands as a result of state elections and intervention by the RBI to prop up the rupee, which has sucked rupees from the system. "Cash is king at this moment and those who are in surplus can extract their pound of flesh, and borrowers are obviously at their mercy," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee at IndusInd Bank. Apart from fresh borrowing, banks are refinancing existing CDs that mature towards the end of the quarter. Dealers estimate that about up to 1.5 trillion rupees of CDs will be rolled over by the end of March, mostly at the short end. "Pain in the short-term instruments also reflects the increase in borrowing by the government through treasury bills and a lag in government spending," said Ashutosh Khajuria, president treasury at Federal Bank. The government has already raised its borrowing target twice for the fiscal year to 5.10 trillion rupees. On top of this, it is raising 650 billion rupees through Treasury bills, up from the 150 billion rupees budgeted. The dramatic rise in short-term borrowing costs has led to a collapse of new issuance in the commercial paper market. Housing Development Finance Corp, India's largest housing finance company, froze its commercial paper (CP) borrowing in last week of February following a sharp rise in borrowing costs. It last sold three-month commercial paper on Feb. 22 at 10.55 percent, 105 basis points higher than in November when it raised similar-maturity debt. "The CP market has dried out," IDFC's Balesh said. ($1=50 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)