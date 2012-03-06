MUMBAI, March 6 The Indian government is
expected to say it plans to borrow 5.3 trillion rupees ($106
billion) in the fiscal year starting on April 1, up from a
scheduled 5.1 trillion in the current year, when it releases its
budget on March 16, a Reuters poll showed.
However, that figure could rise sharply as the year
progresses, many of the 11 traders polled said.
The government originally said in its budget for the current
year that it planned to borrow 4.17 trillion rupees but was
forced to increase that as economic growth waned and tax
receipts fell short of expectations.
The government had also hoped to raise $8 billion by selling
stakes in state-run companies, but was thwarted by weak markets
and resistance from opposition politicians and unions.
In the end, just $2.75 billion was raised, including
receipts from the sale of a 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural
Gas Corp last week.
The poll also showed that, on average, traders expect the
benchmark 10-year bond yield to fall to 7.9
percent by the end of September.
The 10-year yield is expected to fall to 7.74 percent by the
end of 2012/13, according to the nine traders who offered
forecasts.
The 10-year bond was yielding 8.24 percent on Tuesday.
Most traders who responded to the poll said they assumed
that the Reserve Bank of India would start to cut interest rates
at the beginning of the new fiscal year.
Heavy government borrowing would likely limit a sharp rally
in bond prices, they said.
($1=50 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted
Kerr)