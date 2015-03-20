* India to meet on H1 borrowing calendar on Mon
* Up to 67 pct expected to be borrowed in H1 - traders
* Would be higher than usual because of market rally
By Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, March 20 India's government is expected
to sell up to two-thirds of its full-year debt issuance of 6
trillion rupees ($95.89 billion) in the first half of the year
to capitalise on a market rally, traders said.
The government has traditionally sold about 55-60 percent of
its planned annual issuance from April to September, but traders
say it could borrow around 60 to 67 percent in the first half
this year.
Frontloading of borrowing is expected to be higher than
normal as benchmark 10-year bond yields have fallen
10 basis points (bps) this calendar year after the Reserve Bank
of India cut interest rates twice.
The yield had dropped nearly 100 bps last year, in its
biggest annual drop since 2008.
Officials at the RBI, which sells debt on behalf of the
government, will meet their finance ministry counterparts on
Monday at 3 pm (0930 GMT) to finalise the borrowing plan for the
first-half of the fiscal year starting in April.
The government had already announced the full-year target,
which is higher than the 5.92 trillion rupees raised in the
current fiscal year ending in March.
"The borrowing this time could be top-heavy at around 65
percent of the net borrowing plus redemptions," said Arvind
Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors
in Mumbai.
India borrows heavily from markets to fund its fiscal
deficit, which the government has targeted at 3.9 percent of
gross domestic product for the 2015/16 year.
Traders hope India will sell more debt in the form of liquid
benchmark paper. Some traders said the RBI could do that in the
first half, including by increasing the initial auction size of
a new benchmark bond which is expected to be unveiled.
The RBI could then issue non-standard bond maturities such
as 10-1/2 years or five-and-a-half years in the second half of
the fiscal year to help spread out redemptions for the
government.
($1 = 62.5700 Indian rupees)
