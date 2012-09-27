A passenger looks through the window of a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI The government raised taxes on rail fares and vowed to stick to its planned borrowing target for the year, underlining its will to curb it fiscal deficit and avoid a credit ratings downgrade.

Thursday's move came two weeks after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh unveiled a slew of measures aimed at shoring up government finances and attracting foreign investment to revive economic growth, the most daring reforms since he took office in 2004.

"This is a big positive, as this shows the government is determined to improve its fiscal health," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director and chief investment officer at Centrum Wealth Management.

The government said a 3.7-percent tax would be imposed on fail freight tariffs and higher class passenger fares from October 1, barely six months after political pressure forced it to roll back the first increase in rail fares for eight years.

A slowing economy and spending on fuel subsidies and welfare programmes, such as a rural employment scheme, have strained public finances, endangering the country's investment-grade credit rating.

As Singh's coalition government sunk into a policy paralysis and growth slowed sharply earlier this year, Standard & Poor's warned that India could become the first of the emerging market BRICS nations to be downgraded to junk.

Earlier this month, Singh finally bit the bullet, sharply raising the price of heavily subsidised diesel and cutting supplies of subsidised cooking gas despite strong political opposition, including from within his own coalition.

He also opened up the retail sector to global supermarket chains, allowed foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers and raised the bar on foreign investment in the broadcasting industries.

MARKET BORROWING

The government has been relying on market borrowing to fund its rising spending, which has been crowding out private investors and lowering growth prospects.

In March, it pencilled in gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees for the 2012/13 fiscal year to help bridge a deficit that is forecast to be 5.1 percent of GDP.

Already the government's subsidy burden is running higher than expected.

Still, New Delhi on Thursday said it would borrow 2 trillion rupees selling bonds in the second half of the current fiscal year, which begins on October 1, in line with the budget estimate earlier this year.

"The option for fresh borrowing announcement later always exists, but we do not expect that it would be used," said Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the Finance Ministry.

Analysts tracking the trajectory of government revenues and spending, however, remain sceptical the government will be able to carry through its commitment, and a Reuters poll this week showed most economists expect an additional borrowing of 500 billion rupees for the year.

Mayaram played down such concerns: "We will take more steps towards fiscal consolidation and efforts will be to keep fiscal deficit within budgeted target," he said.

The government is due to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds this week, taking its borrowings in the first six months of this fiscal year to 3.7 trillion rupees.

Average borrowing via bonds sales will be 120-130 billion rupees per week between October and February.

"There should be a small rally (in bonds) tomorrow. Besides, this move also would fuel expectations for a rate cut. The government is moving towards fiscal consolidation, so the ball is now set for a rate cut in October," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fund manager with Bajaj Corp.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.16 percent before the announcement.

To ease the pressure on the fiscal deficit, the government is looking at lifting revenues through more efficient tax collections, an auction of cancelled second-generation mobile phone licences and sales of stakes in state-run firms.

A senior Finance Ministry official said the government has cash savings of 650 billion rupees and is targeting up to 600 billion rupees from the sale of mobile phone licences.

(Additional reporting by Swati Bhatt and Abhishek Visnoi in Mumbai; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by John Chalmers, Ron Askew)