MUMBAI The government will borrow 2.40 trillion rupees ($39.25 billion) via bonds in the second half of fiscal year 2014/15 ending March, taking the annual borrowing to 5.92 trillion rupees, Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Friday.

Average weekly borrowing will be 140-150 billion rupees in the second half, Mayaram told reporters in New Delhi.

He added that the government expects substantial cash surplus by the end of the year and will undertake "substantial" switch/buyback operations of bonds.

The borrowing programme is scheduled to end by mid-February.

The fiscal deficit target for 2014/15 has been retained at 4.1 percent of GDP, with economic growth seen around 5.7-5.9 pct for the year.

($1 = 61.1400 rupees)

