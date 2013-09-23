(Corrects to bond switch under consideration)

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India will borrow 2.35 trillion rupees ($37.70 billion)from the market between October and March through dated securities, in line with budgeted estimates, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

The government had been scheduled to borrow 2.34 trillion Indian rupees in the fiscal second half as part of its overall 5.79 trillion rupees borrowings for the whole fiscal year.

The official said that India would cut spending if its revenues fell short of expectations.

In addition, the government will consider replacing about 500-billion rupees of shorter tenor debt with longer dated paper in the second half, the official said.

The RBI on Friday surprised markets with a 25 bps hike in the repo rate to 7.50 percent, citing rising inflationary pressures, but eased its emergency funding rate by 75 bps to 9.50 percent.

($1 = 62.3350 Indian rupees)