NEW DELHI, Sept 26 India will cut borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March and expects to remain on track to meet its target for the fiscal deficit, Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Friday.

The government will borrow 2.4 trillion rupees ($39.25 billion) in October-March, less than the 2.48 trillion rupees called for in the government budget announced in July, Mayaram said.

India's improved fiscal stance comes after it cut oil and fertiliser subsidies following a slump in global crude prices.

"We are very confident that we will be able to manage without additional borrowing," Mayaram told reporters.

The reduction in the second-half borrowing will reduce the full year's sales of government securities to 5.92 trillion rupees ($96.83 billion) from 6 trillion rupees.

India's lowered government borrowing target comes on the same day that Standard and Poor's raised its credit outlook for the country to "stable" from "negative," in a validation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious agenda of economic and fiscal reforms.

The Modi government has pledged to meet a fiscal deficit of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product for the year ending in March, which analysts are hopeful the government can meet. Lower crude prices will reduce government subsidies for products such as diesel, cooking gas and fertiliser.

The government's cash position may also improve in coming months. Officials are optimistic that revenue from the partial privatisation of state-run companies such as ONGC and Coal India will help beat the target.

The government aims to raise 584.25 billion rupees from sales of shares in state-run companies and minority stakes in private companies, which come as India's stock markets have rallied to record highs this year.

But tax collections have been lower than targeted so far this year. Economic recovery has been muted and a drought in some parts of the country has hurt corporate earnings. (1 US dollar = 61.1400 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Larry King)