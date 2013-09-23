(Adds detail, comment)
NEW DELHI, Sept 23 The Indian government stuck
to its budgeted market borrowing for this fiscal year on Monday,
despite a slowdown in revenues, signalling its intent to narrow
the fiscal deficit.
The government will borrow 2.35 trillion rupees ($37.70
billion) from the market between October and March via bonds as
part of its 5.79 trillion rupees borrowing for the fiscal year
through to March 2014, said Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind
Mayaram.
He also reiterated the government's willingness to cut
public spending in an election year if needed, to trim the
deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in this fiscal
year from 4.9 percent a year ago.
"We believe revenue will be in line with expectations. In
case there is a shortfall, there will be a reduction in
expenditure of non-essential nature," he said.
Last week, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram ordered austerity
measures including a ban on holding meetings at five star hotels
and creation of new posts in federal government departments to
offset a slowdown in tax revenues in a slowdown-hit economy.
Finance Ministry officials reckon the austerity measures
will result in a savings of 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion)
this fiscal year.
The government is due to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds
this week, taking its overall borrowing in the first six months
of the fiscal year to 3.44 trillion rupees.
Average borrowing via bonds sales will be 150 billion rupees
per week between October and February.
In addition, the government will consider replacing about
500 billion rupees of shorter tenor debt with longer dated paper
in the second half, Mayaram said.
($1 = 62.3350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Robert Birsel)