NEW DELHI, April 18 India will allow power companies to raise overseas debt to finance up to 40 percent of rupee debt on existing power projects, likely in the next seven days, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The country would also implement soon a proposal to allow external commercial borrowings for working capital requirement of airline industry for one year, for up to $1 billion, Thomas Mathew, joint secretary of capital markets in the finance ministry told reporters.

Last month, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee had made an announcement in the annual budget for 2012/13 that the government would allow power companies to raise overseas funds. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)