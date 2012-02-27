NEW DELHI Feb 27 Oil and gas major BP Plc
wants a predictable pricing regime for natural gas in
India, as this is vital for developing future projects in the
country, the head of its Indian unit said.
"Clarity on gas pricing is vital for the development of the
"next wave" of projects, which will add production beyond 2015
but for which investment decisions need to be made now," Sashi
Mukundan said at an event.
BP, which acquired stake in 23 oil and gas blocks in India
from Reliance Industries in a $7.2 billion deal last
year, is working with the Indian company to ramp up production
at the blocks, he said.