MUMBAI Oct 4 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($95.74 million) via bonds at 8.65 percent, a source directly involved in the deal said.

The country's second largest state-run refiner will issue five-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of the third year, the source said.

HSBC is the sole arranger to the deal, according to the source. ($1 = 52.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)