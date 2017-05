NEW DELHI Refiner BPCL is shutting its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bina Refinery in Madhya Pradesh for about a month from Friday for routine maintenance, a company executive said.

The refinery is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd, majority owned by BPCL.

"It is a routine maintenance. Shutdown activities began today," B.K. Datta, head of refineries at BPCL told Reuters, adding that the refiner would try to reduce the period of shutdown.

