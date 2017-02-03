MUMBAI India's Bharat Petroleum Corp will shut a 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude oil processing unit for about a month from around the end of February or early March for maintenance, its head of refineries said on Friday.

The company will also shut a hydrocracker and some other secondary units at its 240,000-bpd refinery for planned maintenance, R. Ramachandran told Reuters.

He said BPCL will increase processing at the other crude and secondary units to compensate for the shutdown.

"We will meet our export commitments and local supplies will not be hit due to the planned shutdown. We have made prior arrangements," he said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)