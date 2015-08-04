NEW DELHI Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) plans to shut a 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at its 190,000 bpd Kochi refinery for about 10 days from Sept. 26, a company source said.

BPCL will link new units during the shutdown period with the crude unit, said the source, who is not authorised to speak to media.

BPCL plans to complete expansion of the refinery to 310,000 bpd by May 2016, said the source.

The refiner also plans to shut a 1.5 million tonnes a year fluidised catalytic cracker for about 8-10 days along with the crude unit.

"There will be no impact on our product supply commitment because of the planned shutdown," the source added.

