Dec 9 India's state-owned refiner BPCL aims to import 43 percent more crude in 2012/13, spurred partly by expanding local demand which is prompting other refiners to invest to boost capacity over the next five years, officials said on Friday.

India's annual consumption of refined products will rise by nearly 26 percent to 186.80 million tonnes by March 2017, compared with an estimated 148.28 million tonnes in the current fiscal year ending March 31, official figures show.

Refining capacity expansion will outpace that, however, with a rise of about 61 percent expected to 310.9 million tonnes a year or 6.22 million barrels per day (bpd) by March 2017.

Its current refining capacity stands at 193.4 million tonnes a year or 3.87 million bpd.

India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, ships in 80 percent of its own oil needs to meet growing local fuel demand.

It has surplus refining capacity but still imports fuel as private firms, controlling over a third of current capacity, prefer to export given the unattractive domestic market where diesel and kerosene are heavily subsidised.

BPCL aims to import 20 million tonnes of crude oil in the next financial year from April against about 14 million tonnes in the current fiscal year, its chairman R. K. Singh told reporters on Friday.

He said the company was interested in buying crude oil from Angola in the next fiscal year and may look at raising imports from Libya if the situation stabilises there.

Similarly, MRPL expects to process 14.2 million tonnes of crude oil in the financial year beginning next April as it expands capacity, Managing Director U.K. Basu said on the sidelines of a hydrocarbon conference.

The refinery will surpass this financial year's target to process 12.7 million tonnes of crude, he told reporters.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) aims to raise capacity of its coastal refinery in southern India by 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early next year and to 360,000 bpd by 2015/16.

State-run HPCL expects to process 16 million tonnes of crude in the current fiscal year ending in March 2012 and plans to invest 450 billion rupees ($8.69 billion) until 2016/2017 in strengthening refining capacities, Chairman S. Roy Choudhury told reporters.

HPCL operates a 130,000 bareels per day (bpd) refinery at Mumbai on the west coast and a 166,000 bpd at Visakhapatnam on the east coast. (Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Jo Winterbottom)