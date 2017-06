NEW DELHI Jan 9 India's BPCL has not bought Iranian oil since November last year and may not buy any again unless payment methods with Tehran became clear, a senior company official said on Monday.

Indian refiners are scouting for alternatives to an existing payment mechanism for Iranian oil imports, fearing an existing conduit through Turkey's Halkbank will succumb to new U.S. sanctions against the Islamic republic.

Halkbank has already refused to open an account for state-run refiner BPCL for Iran oil imports.