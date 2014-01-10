NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
will shut a crude unit at its Mumbai refinery for
about 15 days in April-May as it carries out a 40-day
maintenance work at its catalytic cracker unit, its head of
refineries said on Friday.
"Our cracker will be down for about 40 days as we have to
change the reactor," B.K. Datta said. "We will use the
opportunity to carry out some modification in the crude unit."
During the shutdown, the crude unit will remain idle for
about 15 days.
Datta said the cracker has a capacity of 0.65 million tonnes
a year and the crude unit operates at about 80,000 barrels per
day.
Separately, Datta said the refiner has completed a 28-day
maintenance shutdown at its 900,000 tonnes a year fluidised
catalytic cracker unit.
"We are in the process of start up," he said.
BPCL's Mumbai refinery currently processes about 240,000
barrels per day of crude oil.
The refiner also operates a 190,000 bpd plant in southern
India's Kochi. It has a majority stake in the 60,000 bpd
Numaligarh refinery in northeast India and the 120,000 bpd Bina
plant in Central India.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)