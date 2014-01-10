NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp will shut a crude unit at its Mumbai refinery for about 15 days in April-May as it carries out a 40-day maintenance work at its catalytic cracker unit, its head of refineries said on Friday.

"Our cracker will be down for about 40 days as we have to change the reactor," B.K. Datta said. "We will use the opportunity to carry out some modification in the crude unit."

During the shutdown, the crude unit will remain idle for about 15 days.

Datta said the cracker has a capacity of 0.65 million tonnes a year and the crude unit operates at about 80,000 barrels per day.

Separately, Datta said the refiner has completed a 28-day maintenance shutdown at its 900,000 tonnes a year fluidised catalytic cracker unit.

"We are in the process of start up," he said.

BPCL's Mumbai refinery currently processes about 240,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

The refiner also operates a 190,000 bpd plant in southern India's Kochi. It has a majority stake in the 60,000 bpd Numaligarh refinery in northeast India and the 120,000 bpd Bina plant in Central India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)