NEW DELHI May 16 Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp has signed a deal with ADNOC, national oil company of the United Arab Emirates, to import 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil in 2014/15, a company statement said on Friday.

State-run BPCL, along with its subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), has also signed a deal with Kuwati Petroleum Company to buy 84,000 bpd oil in the fiscal year to March 31, 2015, it said.

BPCL operates a 240,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India and a 190,000 bpd Kochi refinery in the south of the country.

It also has majority stakes in the 60,000 bpd Numaligarh refinery in northeast India.

BORL, majority owned by BPCL, operates a 120,000 bpd Bina refinery in central India. Oman Oil Company has a minority stake in BORL. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)