NEW DELHI May 16 Indian refiner Bharat
Petroleum Corp has signed a deal with ADNOC, national
oil company of the United Arab Emirates, to import 60,000
barrels per day (bpd) oil in 2014/15, a company statement said
on Friday.
State-run BPCL, along with its subsidiary Bharat Oman
Refineries Ltd (BORL), has also signed a deal with Kuwati
Petroleum Company to buy 84,000 bpd oil in the fiscal year to
March 31, 2015, it said.
BPCL operates a 240,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India
and a 190,000 bpd Kochi refinery in the south of the country.
It also has majority stakes in the 60,000 bpd Numaligarh
refinery in northeast India.
BORL, majority owned by BPCL, operates a 120,000 bpd Bina
refinery in central India. Oman Oil Company has a minority stake
in BORL.
