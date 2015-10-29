(Adds detail)
NEW DELHI Oct 29 Foreign companies are in talks
to buy a stake of up to 24 percent in the Bina refinery in
India's Madhya Pradesh state which is jointly owned by Bharat
Petroleum Corp and Oman's state oil firm, BPCL's
chairman told Reuters on Thursday.
The two owners want to boost the refinery's capacity by
about 30 percent from 120,00 barrels per day (bpd), said BPCL
Chairman S. Varadarajan.
The expansion of the refinery, which has started to make
money after quarters of losses, could cost $460 million and
would be completed by 2018, Varadarajan said.
BPCL and Oman Oil Company could make a public share offer
next year if a deal is not sealed.
"There are conversations with parties for up to 24 percent
stake sale and some of them have shown interest," he said,
declining to name the companies.
"If the talks do not materialise in a deal, we will go for a
public issue next year."
Varadarajan also said BPCL could buy Latin American crude
for its 190,000 bpd Kochi refinery in southern India once its
capacity is raised to 310,000 bpd next year and its capabilities
are enhanced to process cheaper and heavier grades.
Currently the refinery processes sweet and heavy grades in
equal proportion. The company could also buy Iranian oil for
Kochi if sanctions on Tehran start to ease following successful
talks on its controversial nuclear programme.
($1 = 65.1600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Joseph Radford)