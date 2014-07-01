NEW DELHI, July 1 Indian state-refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. has shut the diesel hydro desulphuriser at its 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery due to a technical problem, two industry sources said.

The unit was shut last week and is expected to remain closed for a further 10-15 days, they said.

BPCL's head of refineries B.K. Datta declined to comment.

BPCL also operates the 190,000 bpd Kochi refinery in southern India and has majority stakes in the 60,000 bpd Numaligarh refinery in northeast India and 120,000 bpd Bina refinery in central India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans)